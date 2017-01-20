Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Morning News
Home
Forms
Delivery Concerns
News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place A Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
TV Week
Photos
Videos
Games
Daily Crossword
Sodoku
Trending Now
Snake RIver 73 American Falls 25, Shelley 44 Filer 21, BBB Highland 47 Blackfoot 39
BFD save mobile home
President Donald Trump - This Moment Is Your Moment
You are here
Home
» Trump sworn in as 45th President
Trump sworn in as 45th President
Staff Writer
Friday, January 20, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
Trump sworn in as 45th President
Category:
Hot Topics
This Week's Deals
Truck Drivers Needed
Call-In Heavy
Staff Accountant Needed
Apartment for Rent
D.L. Evans Bank
Poll
What is your first choice to watch on TV?
Choices
Sitcom
Documentary
Reality show
Sports
Drama
News
Movie
I don't watch TV
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2017 Morning News | 34 North Ash P.O. Box 70 | Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 | Phone: (208) 785-1100 | Fax: (208) 785-4239
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of Blackfoot Morning News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password