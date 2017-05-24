Tuesday was a great day for D.A.R.E.

On Tuesday, all fifth grade D.A.R.E. graduates enjoyed a day filled with sunshine and lots of fun. This was the 25th annual celebration of Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Day in Bingham County. The celebration took place at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said, "D.A.R.E. Day is about the kids. They get to play games, listen to music and have fun with their friends.

"It's a lot of work," he said. "Preparation for D.A.R.E. Day begins in earnest about six weeks ago. They plan the games and order the food for 850 fifth graders plus all the teachers and volunteers."

"it's a big deal and is fun for the kids," Rowland said.

