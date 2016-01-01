Two decisions at P&Z on Wednesday

Bingham County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the Bingham County Courtroom number one.

Under current business, P&Z commissioners will make a recommendation to the county commissioners regarded a subdivision at the Dunes. Brian Christensen has requested a two-lot preliminary/short plat subdivision on approximately 9.87 acres in an agriculture zone located at approximately 1946 E. 1200 N.

The P&Z commissioners will make a decision about a conditional use permit to construct up to 11 wind turbines on the cattle and farming land of Diamond Ridge Ranch. The property is located in the foothills east of the city of Firth and is directly adjacent to the Cedar Creek Project Phases one and two on approximately 678 acres.