Tyson Shay wins Dancing With Our Stars

Tyson "Eagle Voice" Shay is this years winner of Dancing With Our Stars. Shay, a cultural teacher at Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall, took home the coveted mirror ball trophy after dancing the Tripple Swing to "Run Run Rudolph" at the third annual Dancing With Our Stars.

"This is something special," Shay said. "Not only for myself, but for my community and my tribe. Dancing is an expression of my love of life, tonight I expressed how much I love life."

When asked what he was going to do with his new found fame, Shay answered, "I will take my new found fame back to my community and share with the youth, so they will know it is ok to express yourself through dance.