U of I, College of E. Idaho agree to admission pact

Students who enroll at the College of Eastern Idaho will now be able to automatically enroll in the University of Idaho through an agreement brokered between the two schools.

A memorandum of agreement for joint admissions and joint enrollment between U of I and CEI will be formally adopted at 6 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the CEI Board of Trustees meeting in Room 6164 on the Idaho Falls campus, 1600 S. 25th St. East.

The agreement, the first of its kind in the state, will increase access to a bachelor’s degree in eastern Idaho and move the state toward its goal of helping more students attend college after high school.

“The University of Idaho is pleased to enter into this innovative partnership with the newly established College of Eastern Idaho,” U of I President Chuck Staben said. “Offering the option of joint enrollment will provide a seamless transition for students who continue their education beyond their associate degree. This effort will more clearly communicate professional pathways for students and raise the educational attainment rates of the region and the state.”

