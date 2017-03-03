Untangle with Zentangle

Students at Firth High School have produced many STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) projects for the school club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

For the first time, Firth students competed in the FCCLA Junior Division.

Eighth graders Liberty Park and Cambree Lewis designed a project where they taught their fellow students how to unwind using the technique, Zentangle. This technique helps people refocus and not be as anxious.

They taught their peers how to cope with stress by using creative outlets and untangle their lives.

Cambree said, "Zentangle is easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns."

