Upcoming City of Blackfoot Meetings

The City of Blackfoot is holding a special City Council Meeting and a regular Planning and Zoning Commission meeting next week. The special City Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 26, at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 157 N. Broadway, second floor. The Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission will meet at 7 p.m., also at City Hall.

The agenda for the special City Council meeting will include the presentation of the 2017 financial audit, by Morgan Hatt, CPA.

"Morgan is our auditor," Mayor Marc Carroll said. "He goes over the books and reports to the City Council every year."

The meeting will also include a discussion of the City Project Priority List. Time permitting, the Mayor expects topics to include: Blackfoot identity, City department budgets, the pool, economic development and strategic plan, zoning changes, fiber optics, communication and transparency, annexation, the water department and the treatment plant. The specific items on the project agenda may be subject to change before the meeting.

There will be two public hearings at the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. The first will be on the Cooper's Cove subdivision preliminary plat.

"I don't expect this to be anything earth shaking," said Kurt Hibbert, the P&Z director for the City. "There may be a few neighbors concerned that the proposed layout of streets will change the flow of traffic in the area. I don't expect these to anything but friendly discussions. Everyone concerned has known about this for awhile."

The second public hearing will be on the proposed rezoning of the neighborhood that is east of Hwy 91 and approximately between Bridge and Gifford streets, with a additional few blocks between Judicial and Bridge and along NE Main Street. In January, residents of this neighborhood presented the P&Z Commission a petition to have the zoning changed from multi-unit residences (R-3) to single-family residences (R-1).

"Most everyone I've talked to is in favor of this. I've even talked to some of the multi-unit owners and most of them have no problems with it."

The other agenda item for the P&Z meeting is the adoption of a new zoning map for the City and the future capability for parcel-based zoning.

"With the incorporation of Geographical Information System (GIS) technology into the City's mapping system," Hibbert said, "we will have the ability to do zoning at the level of parcels in the future instead of by neighborhoods as we do now."