Upcoming I-15 Construction in Bingham County

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has scheduled two I-15 road construction projects in Bingham County, one south of Blackfoot and one at the Rose interchange.

ITD plans to repave four miles of the northbound lanes on the interstate from the Sand Road overpass to the exit 89/South Blackfoot interchange. The southbound lanes were repaved in 2017.

Traffic between these two points will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will travel on the southbound lanes of the highway. Wide loads will be detoured onto Hwy. 91 between the Fort Hall and South Blackfoot exits.

Repaving will include the removal and replacement of almost 10 inches of cracked and worn road surface. Soft spots underneath the road surface will be fixed. Guardrails throughout the repaving area will be upgraded.

Three overpasses will be rebuilt at Sand Road, Ferry Butte Road and Willie Road in order to increase vertical clearance on the interstate.

The South Blackfoot repaving is scheduled for April and May.

Work of the exit 98/Rose Road interchange is scheduled to begin this Fall. The project will take a year to complete.