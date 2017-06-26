Update on high speed chase

Two young men were arrested after a high speed chase ended in Blackfoot on Monday afternoon.

The driver was Wyatt M. Tripp, 21; his passenger was Emiliano Jose Saiz, 20. Both were arrested and are currently in the Bingham County Jail.

Saiz was arrested on a felony bench warrant; a misdemeanor bench warrant and grand theft.

As of Monday evening, Tripp's arrest had not yet been processed so his mug shot and the charges against him are not know at this time.

More information will be released on Tuesday.

Bingham County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said the pursuit started after Blackfoot Police received a report of stolen merchandise from Walmart in Blackfoot.

A description of the vehicle was put out; units of the Bingham County Sheriff's Department were alerted.

Bingham County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said, "The vehicle was identified by a Bingham County Sheriff's officer at the north end of the county, coming up on the freeway (I-15). It was a case of being in the right spot at the right time.

