Update on Kelley Haney

Kelley Haney was located in the Snake River by a citizen walking down by the river. Authorities say they will not be releasing the name of the person that found Haney because the citizen wants to remain anonymous.

Her body was located approximately 6 miles downstream from the Rose Ponds. The preliminary autopsy has been done and the cause of death was drowning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will now wait for the entire autopsy report to be completed. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office would again like to thank all the volunteers that came out and helped look for Kelley, and all the tips that came into the dispatch center.