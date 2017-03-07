UPDATE: New information about child trapped in submerged vehicle

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office press release

On March 06, 2017 at about 5:56 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call that there was a vehicle in the water at Rose Ponds. When the first officers arrived they were able to locate the driver a Cheyenne Rane age 21 of Blackfoot, the passenger a Blake Carver age 24 of Blackfoot and a Paitynn Carver age 3 from Blackfoot. The driver told deputies that there was another child in the vehicle. An alert went out for all search and rescue divers. The first diver arrived on scene within 22 minutes of the call. A short time later the diver pulled a Brynlie Carver age 2 from Blackfoot out of the SUV. Brynlie was handed to the EMT’s who were already on scene and the life flight medical personnel. Brynlie was transported to EIRMC but did not make it.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this horrible tragedy. Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Brynlie.

The driver was driving on a gravel bar covered in water and slipped off into the hole.

Sheriff Craig Rowland