UPDATE: Suspects arrested after standoff

An arrest was made after Blackfoot Police responded to a home in the area of Sparling Street and Apple Street in Blackfoot on Saturday night.

SWAT was called to the home and neighbors said that the police showed up at the house around 4 p.m. and advised people to lock their doors and not let anyone inside. They also could be heard calling a name and telling somebody to come out. Neighbors also said that later the police went into the house and two people were arrested.

"They were speaking in spanish, but I could hear them saying 'come out,'" Neighbor Donna Hawley said. "The police came to our door and said to stay in the house and lock the doors."

According to a press release from Idaho Falls Police, they arrested 31‐year‐old Alberto L. Nunez and 23‐year‐old Alejandro Loya in connection to the Video Mexico robbery that took place in Idaho Falls. Nunez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for two counts of robbery. Loya was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for accessory to robbery.

According to reports, Nunez entered Video Mexico, 1338 Lincoln Road, and threatened an employee and a customer with a gun on Friday. Nunez took money and jewelry from the store. He also stole cash from the customer.

Nunez left the store on foot before being picked up by Loya, driving a 2004 white Duramax truck, in the 1000 block of East Lincoln Road.

On Saturday, detectives received information that the white truck involved in the robbery was located at Loya’s residence in Blackfoot. Idaho Falls Police and Blackfoot Police contacted Loya with a search warrant for the residence and the truck. Loya was taken into custody following a stand‐off.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Monday's edition of The Morning News.