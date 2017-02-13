UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Pingree murder

In a press release, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland stated: "On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received information that a homicide had occurred at 631 South 1600 West in Bingham County. Officers responded to the residence and initiated an investigation on the information that was provided.

"A search warrant was obtained for the residence and inside it was determined through an autopsy that David Lee Davis, age 30, of Pocatello was deceased. It was later determined that Davis had suffered a gunshot wound, causing his death.

Deputies with the Sheriff's office are still on the scene as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff also reported, "The Idaho State lab came down on Monday to assist the detectives with evidence collection.

"Melonie Smith has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

"There was an elderly female also at the residence and she was not arrested but was transported to Idaho Falls Crisis Center so she could be cared for.

"This is still an active investigation at this time," Rowland said.

Smith is charged with two felonies—on charge of first degree murder and a second felony with destroying, altering, concealing evidence. Her bail has been set at $1 million.

Her next hearing is scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 23.