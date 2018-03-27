Urban Renewal discussed by county and city officials

Urban renewal districts were discussed in a meeting with county and city officials last Thursday in the Commissioner's Chambers.

Dana Kirkham, Science, Technology and Research Director with the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI), is the primary spokesperson for topics and actions tied to representatives of the science, technology and research industries. She is the former mayor of Ammon.

"An urban renewal district is only geographic; it can be established outside an urban area," Kirkham said. "It doesn't increase taxes. It's a deferment of taxes to other improvements in the future. The only economic tool Idaho has in its tool chest to attract business is tax abatement."

She added, "It makes sense economically to establish a district, when and if Premier receives the contract to build the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) from New Scale. In the interim, you are prepared."

