Valenzuela Brothers - MMA

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - When Angel and Joe Valenzuela were growing up, they moved around a lot. As a result, neither brother had a chance to make many friends. In fact, there were often nobody around but themselves and their grandmother who was raising them.

Like many brothers, they fought a lot. It was an everyday thing, so it was only natural that when they got older, they would turn to fighting to release pent up energy and relieve stress. They never hit each other hard, quite the contrary, they always had the other's back.

Joe stuck up for Angel and Angel did the same for Joe. As they got older and eventually got out of school, it was only natural that they should move into Mixed Martial Arts fighting.

"I had wrestled some in high school, so I had those skills and it was a natural move for me to add some boxing and judo and so forth and expand my horizon as far as the fighting went," Joe said. "It was only natural that when I showed an interest, my little brother Angel would follow. We do everything together."

Please read the entire article in Saturday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.