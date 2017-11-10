Valor celebrated at veterans' assembly at Blackfoot High School

Valor was the theme of veterans' assembly at Blackfoot High School on Friday.

"The valor of veterans keep us safe," BHS history teacher Jonathan Cederberg said. Valor is defined as: to be brave, to have courage. If you ask them, they will tell you, 'I was just doing my job. That job has kept us safe and kept us free."

Lt. Col. Kenyon Kofoed served in the U.S. Army 40 years before retiring.

From 1940-1973, recruits were drafted into the service.

"In the beginning, the local draft boards were easily bribed," Kofoed said. "So, on Dec. 1, 1969, the first draft lottery took place. Everyone was glued to the television set."

Each birthdate‚ Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, was put into a round container. Numbers from 1 through 365 or 366 if it was a leap year, were put into another container. The birthdate and number when the draftees were to be called up were selected.

"How can you show courage?" Kofoed asked. "It's simple but not easy. You need to make a decision about what kind of person you want to be. You can make the decision, 'I will not do drugs.' It's hard to make that decision at the moment when your friends are pressing you. That's the follow through—courage and integrity in front of your friends."

To read the complete story, see it in the Saturday, Nov. 11, edition of the Morning News.