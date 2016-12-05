VanOrden named chair of Idaho House Education Committee

Last Thursday, legislative leaders in the Idaho House of Representatives promoted Julie VanOrden (R-Pingree) to chairwoman of the House Education Committee. During the last legislative session, she was the vice-chairwoman of the education committee. She has served in the legislature since 2013.

VanOrden said, “It’s an honor to be appointed to be the House Education Chairman for the Idaho Legislature. Having served on the Snake River School Board for 10 years, six of those years as board chair, and with my experience on the Idaho and National PTA Board of Directors, I believe I will be an effective leader in helping to develop good education policy in our state."

Asked how she became interested in education, VanOrden said, “My interest came with my volunteer service when my own children were going through school.”

She continued, “It is quite a responsibility to be chairman of the education committee, because state education policy is driven by the chairman and decisions regarding a billion dollar budget are being made through the committee at the legislature.”

What are your goals?

VanOrden replied, “I will be working with the following goals in sight: continuing to seek funding to improve Idaho teachers’ salaries through the career ladder and student achievement incentives, maintaining monetary support of student growth, and implementing ways to provide students the best educational opportunities.”