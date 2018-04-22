VanOrden runs for fourth term in Idaho House

Rep. Julie VanOrden (R-Pingree) is seeking her fourth two-year term to represent Bingham County in the Idaho House. She has been the Chair of the House Education committee since 2017; she is also a member of the House Agriculture Affairs committee.

"The chair of each committee selects the bills that will be heard," she said. "It's a lot of responsibility.

"As chair of the Education Committee, I looked through the eyes of all Idaho since most of the bills the education committee dealt with education for all the state," VanOrden said. "I was representing more than just my legislative district."

What education bill did you think was most significant?

