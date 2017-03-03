Veterans honored at Firth High School

For his senior project, Ethan Groesbeck (third from left) has put up photos of veterans who have a connection with Firth. Service flags were added this year. Adding their photos to this wall at Firth HIgh School are Verle Kotter, an Army veteran who fought in Korea; Sierra Keller, a Marine who served four years; Groesbeck; and John Tucker Jr., a Navy veteran who served during Vietnam. This project was started about 10 years ago by military history teacher Stewart Portela at FHS.