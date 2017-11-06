Veterans honored this week

Veterans will be honored in schools, at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center and at the Elks Lodge this week.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

— The Stoddard Elementary veterans' assembly begins 1 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

— The Snake River High School veterans' assembly begins at 10 a.m. Teacher Neil Hillman is one of the presenters.

— At the Aberdeen Elementary School, veterans will be honored at a program that beings at 6:30 p.m.

— The Bingham County Historical Society sponsors a "Veterans' Appreciation Meeting" at 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot. There is no charge for the dinner; bring a salad or dessert, if possible. Martha Overdorf, who compiled lists of veterans who will be honored at Patriot Field, is the speaker.

