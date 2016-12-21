VFW recognizes Voice of Democracy winners

Winners of the local Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen competitions were honored last Saturday at a luncheon to honor them and their families. The contests are sponsored by Blackfoot Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) #9443.

Four Blackfoot High School seniors entered the Voice of Democracy oratory contest. Georgette Cardiel won the competition. She received $100 from the Blackfoot Post. Emma Nelson placed second and won $75; Ilena Cerda was third and won $50. Ally Pack placed fourth. Each contestant prepares and three-to-five minute address on a specific topic.

Josie Steadman and Madison Johnson from Snake River Junior High submitted 300-400 word essays for the Patriot's Pen competition. Each participant must write a 300-400 word essay.

The oratory contest is for high school students, grades 9 through 12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States and its territories.

The theme of both contests is announced on March 1. All entries must be submitted by Oct. 31.

Questions? Visit the VFW website at VFW Voice of Democracy or VFW Patriot's Pen.

Want to apply? Check back when the 2017-18 competition opens in early 2017.