VIDEO: California sixth grader wins National Spelling Bee with 'marocain'

Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old from Fresno, California, took the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy home on Thursday night. After many rounds, the sixth grader won by spelling 'marocain' correctly. Vinay and Rohan Rajeev were the last two standing of the initial 291 spellers. "I just focused on my word and tried to spell it right," she said. "It's a like a dream come true. I am so happy right now,"Ananya Vinay.