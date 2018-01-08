Vince Crofts and Mindy Palmer perform Saturday at BPAC

When a song is sung in perfect harmony, magic happens. The musicians that has been making the magic happen are local musicians Vince Crofts and Mindy Reid Palmer with special guest Shelby Murdock. The trio will be performing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC).

Local musicians, Crofts and Palmer, came together in 2005 to combine Palmer on vocals, yodels, and bass guitar and Crofts on guitar, mandolin, or fiddle, and vocals. They are including Murdock on this concert to help entertain the audience with unique arrangements of songs of the west along with some down-home humor and stories.

"There will be a nice variety," Crofts said. "We play mostly covers which are traditional fiddle tunes and covers from someone else. We play Western, cowboy, blue grass and twin fiddles with tight harmonies." This concert will be a Backstage Event where the audience sits on the stage with the performance for a more intimate and closer concert experience. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508, or Music and Families in Blackfoot.

