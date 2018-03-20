Virginia Theater to close in June

After 12 years, Ronnie and Devon Kerbs will close the Virginia Theater in Shelley in June.

"I made the decision a few months ago," owner Ronnie Kerbs said. "I was going to close it in six months but it was hard to drag it out so I decided my last show would be the musical comedy, 'Ruddigore,' which is currently running through Monday, April 2. It's a great show, come and see it."

ACTivate and Ifamily have scheduled shows in April and May, so the theater will officially close in June.

"We have three little ones under 5," Kerbs said. "Our 6-month-old needs a couple surgeries at Primary Surgery; he is going to be fine after the surgeries."

She added, "The theater has provided really fun things to do as a family. I have sons in the show (now running) and one son on his mission in Tokyo. I thought I would wait until he returned from his mission but he told me to do what I needed to do."

"After making a decision, it is difficult to wait," Kerbs said.

