Virtual tour around the world at Stalker

The students at Stalker Elementary went on a virtual trip around the world Monday. Each teacher had a different country and offered food, art and fun experiences from the country they chose. Students got to choose which countries they wanted to visit.

"The students were given passports and when they went to a country they had their passport stamped," said teacher Kaitlin Hall. "It was kind of like a big BATT party. The students didn't have to be anywhere specific except for during lunch. They got to choose the countries they wanted to visit and the activities they wanted to do."

