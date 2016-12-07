Volunteers needed for AARP Tax Aide

Volunteers are needed as tax aide preparers and greeters for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). These preparers will help low income and senior citizens complete there 2016 tax forms.

Both English and/or bilingual (English/Spanish) speakers are needed. All trained volunteers are welcome. People need to enjoy helping and communicating with others.

Last year, 432 individuals filed their taxes through this service. Volunteers are needed to work days and nights. So far, there are two volunteers in this area; more are needed.

Free training for the preparers takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 27, in Pocatello.

A computer and all books are supplied. Classes are taught by professional tax preparers with years of experience. AARP tax preparer volunteers must pass an advanced test with 80 percent or greater to be a qualified tax prepared.

There is plenty of practice with the computer. Volunteers work different tax problems with help from experienced preparers.

All tax forms are e-filed or paper.

"Individuals can do the training on their own but each person must pass three tests to qualify as a tax preparer," said coordinator Harrison Gerstlauer. "Everyone is a volunteer."

Travel is paid from the volunteer's home to training and work place. The pay is 50 cents per mile.

The AARP tax season starts around the second week of February into the middle of April. Preparers are on-site from 9 a.m. to 12 noon each Monday at the Senior Citizens' Center in Blackfoot. Preparers are at Lighthouse Assembly of God from 5-8 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during tax season.

For more information, call Gerstlauer at (208) 680-0021.