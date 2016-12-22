Volunteers, to ring bells, still needed

As the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign draws to a close, volunteers are still needed to cover the six doors in town.

"We are in need of volunteers to help fill the remaining one-hour spots to ring the bells," said Bingham County SEICAA coordinator Traci Hebdon. "We have had a pretty good season so far considering the very cold weather. I so appreciate those who have braved the conditions to help us collect money for the Salvation Army."

