Voters head to polls on Tuesday

Voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in all polling places in Bingham County. If you have voted absentee, your ballot needs to be in the election office in the Bingham County Courthouse before polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Early voting ended on Friday, Nov. 3, and is no longer available for voters.

Every voter in the county will answer the question: “Shall Bingham County in its entirety joint the Community College District for the College of Eastern Idaho?” This is a yes or no vote.

— In Blackfoot, residents will be voting for Mayor, City Council positions, a special bond election regarding the swimming pool and whether to join the Community College District for the College of Eastern Idaho or not.

In Blackfoot, voters will cast their ballot for Marc Carroll, Paul Loomis, Jim Thomas or Chase VanOrden for mayor. The mayor will serve a four year term.

Three men are running for council positions in Blackfoot. Christopher Jensen and Sean Williams are seeking to be elected to Seat 1. Layne Gardner has no opposition for Seat 2. Council members serve a four year term.

Voters in Blackfoot will cast their ballot for or against a special bond election to incur indebtedness not to exceed $5,000,000 to extend the useable life of the Blackfoot swimming pool and to provide certain upgrades and amenities and related improvements.

