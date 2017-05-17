Wake Up Call celebrates five years
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
Tuesday, Keshone Schneider celebrated five years of owning Wake Up Call coffee shop and women's boutique. She purchased the business from Christie Oleson after she graduated college as a para-legal.
"Justin (Oleson) offered me a job," Schneider said. "And Christie wanted me to buy the coffee shop. I weighed my options and decided the job would be there if this didn't work."
To read more of this story pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Morning News.
Category: