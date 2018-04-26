Walk a mile in her shoes

The Bingham Crisis Center (BCC) and Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a march for men and anyone else who wants to participate, to walk a mile in women's shoes. The event will be on Saturday, April 28. Registration will be at 10 a.m. at the church at 1110 Parkway Drive. The march will start at 10:30 and will be followed by a dessert auction at 11 a.m.

The route will be a loop beginning and ending at the church. "We have lots of high-heeled shoes to loan out," said Scott Smith, director of the BCC. "So no one needs to worry about bringing their own heels to wear."

Smith added: "During registration, we will have a tasting table available for a small fee, to preview the desserts we will auction."

"This event started as a men's march," Smith remarked, "but we encourage any and all to show up and participate."

The event got its name from the old saying that you can't understand someone until you have walked a mile in their shoes. The march movement asks men to literally walk one mile in women's high-heeled shoes. It's meant to be lighthearted and fun, but it's also a way to get a community to talk about something that's really difficult to discuss: men's sexual violence against women."