Wapello 5K color run takes off on Monday

This was the start of the Wapello color run in 2017.
LESLIE MIELKE
Friday, May 4, 2018
The Wapello Elementary 5K color run twill last from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7, at Jensen Grove. The color run is free for all participants. Color cups will be sold at the pavilion at Jensen Grove near the basketball court.
A raffle is scheduled for the first time this year. In years past, a silent auction has has taken place.
A Disc Jockey (DJ) of Star 98 will be on hand to announce the raffles and keep things moving.
"There are more than 45 chances to win a prize," Wapello PTA member Adrian Baker said. "The raffle tickets are $5 and $10 each."
