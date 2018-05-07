Wapello run is colorful

More than half of Wapello students and their parents took part in the fifth annual Kolor Kraze that took place on Monday evening at Jensen Grove. This is the third year the run has been at Jensen Grove.

"It's safer here and kids like it," PTA President Chelsea Arave said.

There were 46 chances to win a raffle prize. Some of the raffle prizes included a variety of balls for a variety of sports in a collapsible sports wagon; DVDs and treats for a movie night; American Girls dolls. Other prizes were an Bowers Auto Detailing offering, Lakeside Lodge and Resort for a two-night stay in a small cabin and one cord of wood from Pratt Logging, two tickets and goodies for the Eastern Idaho State Fair as well as four tickets to a 2018-19 Idaho Steelheads Hockey Game.

Families could also purchase a pizza dinner or a single slice of pizza.