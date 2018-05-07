Wapello run is colorful

Winners of the 3k and 5k race at the Wapello Kolor Kraze on Monday at Jensen Grove were Pace Dansie (on shoulder) who won the 3K race and Dander Robertson who won the 5k race. This runner carries her cup of color with her as she begins her race at Wapello's Kolor Kraze on Monday evening at Jensen Grove. Colorful sisters at the Wapello Kolor Kraze are (from bottom to top) are Kasha King, Cambria King and Mylee Roberts and Taylee on the left. Corbin Duchscher, a first grader at Wapello Elementary, was photographed at the finish line of the Wapello Kolor Kraze at Jensen Grove. And they're off. Runners at the Wapello Kolor Kraze take off on Monday evening at Jensen Grove. As advertised, the Wapello Kolor Kraze was colorful. It took place on Monday evening at Jensen Grove.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, May 7, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

More than half of Wapello students and their parents took part in the fifth annual Kolor Kraze that took place on Monday evening at Jensen Grove. This is the third year the run has been at Jensen Grove.
"It's safer here and kids like it," PTA President Chelsea Arave said.
There were 46 chances to win a raffle prize. Some of the raffle prizes included a variety of balls for a variety of sports in a collapsible sports wagon; DVDs and treats for a movie night; American Girls dolls. Other prizes were an Bowers Auto Detailing offering, Lakeside Lodge and Resort for a two-night stay in a small cabin and one cord of wood from Pratt Logging, two tickets and goodies for the Eastern Idaho State Fair as well as four tickets to a 2018-19 Idaho Steelheads Hockey Game.
Families could also purchase a pizza dinner or a single slice of pizza.

