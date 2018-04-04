Water to be let out from Palisades

The Bureau of Reclamation is planning to increase the outflow from Palisades Dam from 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 16,000 cfs by the end of the week.

One cubic foot per second equals 7.48 gallons flowing by a particular point in one second. One cfs equals 450 gallons of water per minute.

Water is being let out slowly to make room for the snow melt.

Palisades was 73 percent full on Wednesday. The snowpack is 124 percent of normal above Palisades.

"I'm not worried about the possibility of low level flooding until the flow gets to around 20,000 cfs," Bingham County Emergency Management Director Scott Reese said.

He continued, "People need to be extremely careful around water. The river is moving with a lot of velocity. It's what I would call an angry river. People need to use life jackets and use extra precautions around the river."

"The reservoir changes day to day," Reese said. "American Falls is 94 percent full on Wednesday. The Bureau of Reclamation estimates American Falls will be full at the end of April."

Reese said, "The Weather Service and the Bureau of Reclamation have done a phenomenal job. They have really kept us informed."

The Upper Snake River system is at 84 percent of capacity. The Upper Snake River system is made up of Jackson Lake, Palisades, Grassy Lake, Island Park, Ririe, American Falls, Lake Walcott.