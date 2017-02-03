We the People claims 10th win at state

The 17 members of the We the People team from Blackfoot High School claimed its 10th win in a row at the Idaho State Competition on Thursday. The team and coaches will be heading to the national finals April 21-24 in Washington, D.C.

This is the 30th anniversary of this competition. More than 1,000 students will compete in congressional hearings on government, the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Seven teams competed in the Idaho state event.

"This is a really strong team," said the teacher, Holly Kartchner. "Starting next week, the students will do more research and write all new papers for nationals."

The We the People team is divided in six units. Coaches volunteer to work with each unit.

The coaches are Dan Grimes, Dave Cannon, Lauren Murdoch, Dr. Matt Murdoch, Mark Kartchner and Holly Kartchner.

Grimes works with the unit studying the philosophical foundations of the government. Students study the Greeks and Romans and philosophers who influenced the founders.

Cannon and his unit study the Bill of Rights.

Lauren Murdoch works with the students about writing the Constitution and the Constitutional Convention.

Dr. Murdoch coaches the Civil War era.

Mark Kartchner coaches contemporary issues, like immigration.

Holly Kartchner coaches the branches of the government—congressional, judicial and executive.

To send these students to the national competition, a pancake breakfast is planned in March. If anyone is interested in contributing, contact Kartchner at (208) 521-9162.