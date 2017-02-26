We The People pancake feed

Sixteen We The People (WTP) students will travel to the National Conference Center in the Washington D.C. April 21 through 24 for the national finals. To get there they need to raise more than $35,000.

A pancake feed will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the American Legion Hall to help raise the money needed to get to Washington DC. The pancake feed is $5 per person or $20 for a family.

