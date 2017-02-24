We The People students in "quote-off"

The We The People students held a "quote-off" in preparation for the national competition in April. Students were required to memorize quotes relative to government and politics and be able to cite them in the appropriate context.

"In the competition, if a judge asks them a question the students have to be able to pull out a quote that applies to the question," said teacher Holly Kartchner. "It is one thing to memorize quotes, but they have to be able to apply it."

