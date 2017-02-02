This week's boys and girls basketball media polls

Boys Basketball State Media Poll

Class 5A

1. Madison (11) 16-1 59

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 16-1 49

3. Post Falls 11-2 34

4. Boise 13-3 26

5. Hillcrest 14-4 4

Also: Capital 3, Mountain View 3, Lake City 2

Class 4A

1. Preston (12) 15-2 60

2. Middleton 10-6 37

3. Bishop Kelly 12-4 31

4. Vallivue 9-6 17

5. Blackfoot 11-5 11

Also: Skyview 8, MInico 6, Pocatello 6, Burley 4

Class 3A

1. Weiser (12) 15-1 60

2. Kellogg 12-2 36

3. Shelley 13-4 34

4. Snake River 12-3 27

5. Kimberly 12-4 14

Also: Sugar-Salem 9

Class 2A

1. Ririe (6) 16-2 53

2. Firth (5) 11-5 44

3. Cole Valley (1) 13-2 36

4. Bear Lake 13-4 26

5. St. Maries 8-4 16

Also: Orofino 5

Class 1A Div I

1. Lapwai (12) 14-0 60

2. Oakley 15-2 48

3. Prairie 10-3 25

4. Grace 14-4 22

5. Ambrose 12-4 15

Class 1A Div II

1. Dietrich (10) 16-1 58

2. Kendrick (1) 15-2 42

3. Genesis Prep (1) 11-4 36

4. Rockland 12-4 23

5. Deary 9-3 13

Also: Butte County 4, Salmon River 3, Murtaugh 1

Girls Basketball State Media Poll

Class 5A

1. Eagle (10) 20-1 50

2. Centennial 18-3 29

3. Mountain View 18-3 28

4. Post Falls 17-2 24

5. Boise 16-4 14

Also: Lake City 4, Borah 1

Class 4A

1. Middleton (5) 15-6 40

2. Bishop Kelley (2) 15-6 36

3. Minico (1) 14-6 25

4. Preston (1) 14-6 24

5. Century (1) 13-7 22

Also: Burley 3

Class 3A

1. Timberlake (10) 17-2 50

2. Teton 17-2 38

3. Sugar-Salem 18-4 30

4. Snake River 15-5 22

5. Parma 12-6 5

5. Marsh Valley 12-7 5

Also:

Class 2A

1. Ririe (7) 20-2 47

2. Soda Springs (2) 18-3 41

3. Melba (1) 18-2 30

4. St. Maries 14-4 15

5. Cole Valley 16-4 14

Also: Malad 2, Declo 1

Class 1A Div I

1. Lapwai (10) 18-1 50

2. Prairie 17-2 37

3. Oakley 17-2 29

4. Valley 16-3 19

5. Troy 16-4 11

Also: Shoshone 3, Liberty Charter 1

Class 1A Div II

1. Butte County (10) 19-0 50

2. Nezperce 17-2 39

3. Lakeside 14-1 21

4. Council 15-2 20

5. Salmon River 12-5 18

Also: Castleford 1, Genesis Prep 1

