This week's boys and girls basketball media polls
Boys Basketball State Media Poll
Class 5A
1. Madison (11) 16-1 59
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 16-1 49
3. Post Falls 11-2 34
4. Boise 13-3 26
5. Hillcrest 14-4 4
Also: Capital 3, Mountain View 3, Lake City 2
Class 4A
1. Preston (12) 15-2 60
2. Middleton 10-6 37
3. Bishop Kelly 12-4 31
4. Vallivue 9-6 17
5. Blackfoot 11-5 11
Also: Skyview 8, MInico 6, Pocatello 6, Burley 4
Class 3A
1. Weiser (12) 15-1 60
2. Kellogg 12-2 36
3. Shelley 13-4 34
4. Snake River 12-3 27
5. Kimberly 12-4 14
Also: Sugar-Salem 9
Class 2A
1. Ririe (6) 16-2 53
2. Firth (5) 11-5 44
3. Cole Valley (1) 13-2 36
4. Bear Lake 13-4 26
5. St. Maries 8-4 16
Also: Orofino 5
Class 1A Div I
1. Lapwai (12) 14-0 60
2. Oakley 15-2 48
3. Prairie 10-3 25
4. Grace 14-4 22
5. Ambrose 12-4 15
Class 1A Div II
1. Dietrich (10) 16-1 58
2. Kendrick (1) 15-2 42
3. Genesis Prep (1) 11-4 36
4. Rockland 12-4 23
5. Deary 9-3 13
Also: Butte County 4, Salmon River 3, Murtaugh 1
Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Class 5A
1. Eagle (10) 20-1 50
2. Centennial 18-3 29
3. Mountain View 18-3 28
4. Post Falls 17-2 24
5. Boise 16-4 14
Also: Lake City 4, Borah 1
Class 4A
1. Middleton (5) 15-6 40
2. Bishop Kelley (2) 15-6 36
3. Minico (1) 14-6 25
4. Preston (1) 14-6 24
5. Century (1) 13-7 22
Also: Burley 3
Class 3A
1. Timberlake (10) 17-2 50
2. Teton 17-2 38
3. Sugar-Salem 18-4 30
4. Snake River 15-5 22
5. Parma 12-6 5
5. Marsh Valley 12-7 5
Class 2A
1. Ririe (7) 20-2 47
2. Soda Springs (2) 18-3 41
3. Melba (1) 18-2 30
4. St. Maries 14-4 15
5. Cole Valley 16-4 14
Also: Malad 2, Declo 1
Class 1A Div I
1. Lapwai (10) 18-1 50
2. Prairie 17-2 37
3. Oakley 17-2 29
4. Valley 16-3 19
5. Troy 16-4 11
Also: Shoshone 3, Liberty Charter 1
Class 1A Div II
1. Butte County (10) 19-0 50
2. Nezperce 17-2 39
3. Lakeside 14-1 21
4. Council 15-2 20
5. Salmon River 12-5 18
Also: Castleford 1, Genesis Prep 1
Look for the polls in a later edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.
