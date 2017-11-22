Western author signs books in Blackfoot

Western author Jonas Kirby was signing his books at Kesler's Market on Wednesday.

His 19 books in print, with another 200 of them in various stages of preparation.

"I write one or two books each year," Kirby said. "I been trying to catch up since there was a six year period there when I didn't write any books."

He writes both individual novels and a three book series.

"People seem to enjoy reading a book series," he said.

