Blackfoot City Councilmembers will meet Tuesday, June 6 to discuss what will happen with the swimming pool after the bond failed by 17 votes Tuesday, May 16.

"Anybody who has an interest in this needs to come to the meeting," said Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis. "The council will discuss what they want to do next."

