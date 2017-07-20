Who's Crying Wolf in Fish and Game?

BLACKFOOT - The Fish and Game Commission is getting ready to debate whether or not it should be legal to 'bait' wolves much the same way that hunters currently bait bears during the season.

The Commission is scheduled to meet on July 27 in Bonners Ferry to discuss the issues regarding the current and proposed changes.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is considering several changes to hunting rules, including allowing the use of bait to hunt wolves.

The department is proposing the rule change in response to requests from hunters who want to use bait for hunting wolves outside of the black bear seasons.

