Wild Adventure Corn Maze honors Hometown Heroes

Hometown Heroes were honored at the Wild Adventure Corn Maze on Saturday. All heroes--be they military, police, firefighters or EMTs—were given free entrance into the maze.

The crowd was not large because of the rain and cool weather but it was fun for all who participated.

“I’m glad there aren’t so many people,” Jennifer Drake from Idaho Falls said. “It makes it easier to get around.”

There is plenty to “get around” to. Included in one ticket price are access to three mazes, riding on a barrel train, jump pads, zip line, corn cannon, slides, Toddler Town, petting zoo, bubble balls, hay ride and more.

“Each year we try to up our game, Richard Johnson, owner of the Corn Maze, said.

The story is in the Monday, Oct. 2, edition of the Morning News.