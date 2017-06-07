Wild horses selected by 4-H equine members

Rachel Thorpe has been working with this mustang for 60 days. She demonstrated how 4-H members can work with their mustangs during the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program 'Picking Day' on Wednesday. This was one of the wild horses that was chosen by 4-H Club members on Wednesday. 4-H members will train the horses; the horses will then be put up for adoption to the highest bidder during the Eastern Idaho State Fair in September.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Wednesday was the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program "Picking Day" for 4-H Equine Club members.
The 4-H members will train the mustangs and then bring their horse to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in September to put up for adoption. Adoptions will take place at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot on Sept. 1-9.
The mustangs are 12-18 months old. The three weanlings are from the Nevada range; the rest were raised at Canyon City, Colorado.
This is the third year 4-H equine club members have worked with the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program.
