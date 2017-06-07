Wild horses selected by 4-H equine members

Wednesday was the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program "Picking Day" for 4-H Equine Club members.

The 4-H members will train the mustangs and then bring their horse to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in September to put up for adoption. Adoptions will take place at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot on Sept. 1-9.

The mustangs are 12-18 months old. The three weanlings are from the Nevada range; the rest were raised at Canyon City, Colorado.

This is the third year 4-H equine club members have worked with the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program.

