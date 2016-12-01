Win Movie tickets and goodies in the Morning News Letters to Santa Contest

The Morning News is now accepting entries for our children's "Letters to Santa" contest. The winner will receive four Paramount Theater movie tickets and $30 for goodies!

Entries will be selected and one entry will be published in each edition of the paper from Dec. 5 through December 24. (18 letters will be featured.)

Letters must be written in the child's handwriting, (no type written pages please) with child’s first name only.

We will randomly select one winner from among all entries received.

Contest is open to children ages 4-7 years of age. The winner will be notified by email so all entries must include an email address and phone number.

Deadline for entries is Wednesday, December 7, winner will be announced on December 23.

Scan in letter and email to mnews@am-news.com; mail to Morning News, Santa Letter Contest, P.O. Box 70, Blackfoot, ID 83221 or drop entries at our office located at 34 North Ash, Blackfoot.