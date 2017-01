Eleven Boy Scout troops from Firth and Shelley took part in the Klondike winter campout on Friday and Saturday at Fielding Park, north of Goshen. The Klondike is for scouts, ages 12 and 13. The total number of scouts and leaders totaled 111.

All scouts added 22 degrees toward earning their “100 degree below freezing award.” The overnight temperature was recorded at 10 degrees.