The community is invited to come discover what the businesses downtown have to offer during the 12 annual Winter Walk. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Nuart and the old Bon Ton, 97 West Pacific Street and will run till 3 p.m.

"Come 'Discover' the businesses and services in Downtown Blackfoot," said business owner Mary Morrison. "You will be surprised and pleased,"

There will be 24 stops from the library to A to Z Family services and more. Each participant will receive a map of the downtown area and participating businesses, that they will take to each business and have it initialed, as well as answering a question about the business.

