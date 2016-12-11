Blackfoot residents braved the rain and slush during the 12 annual Winter walk Saturday.

"We had a lot of people out here today," said organizer Mary Morrison as she displayed a stack of papers that walkers returned. "We also had many people bring in their receipts from downtown businesses."

Community members visited 24 businesses in the downtown area, including the Blackfoot Public Library, Blackfoot Art Center and The Canvas Shop. Cole Clark and his family discovered Cushman's Paint and Glass while participating in the walk with his family.