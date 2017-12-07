Winter Walk in Blackfoot on Saturday

The 13th annual Winter Walk will take place this Saturday, Dec. 9. Festivities begin with a candy cane hunt at 10 a.m. in Depot Park that is by the railroad depot (Potato Museum).

Santa will be handing out candy bags at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A map and list of participating businesses will also be handed out there.

Christine Wood of Christine's Herbs and Things and Audrey Standfield of Holiday Boutique are heading up the Winter Walk.

"It's a lot of fun," Wood said. "It brings people downtown. We businesses have a lot to offer—personal service and unique items.

"We've added a soup station where people can pick up a free cup of soup and crackers," she said. "The theater-arts group from the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) Middle School, directed by Kara Hone, will be caroling downtown and in businesses during the Winter Walk."

