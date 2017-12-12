Woman Offers Tinsel Art For Sale

A local woman is offering old-fashioned glass tinsel art for sale.

Patricia Booth owns and operates Timeless Gifts, located at 263 S. Stout Ave. in Blackfoot.

The hours for this side business are Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 23.

A glass tinsel picture of a fish costs $50, a painting of a flower basket costs $40, and an eight by 10 picture of a rose costs $30. She is also selling three different size landscape paintings, which measure 11 by 14, nine by 12 and eight by 10 flowers. The 11 by 14 landscapes cost $40, the nine by 12 landscapes $30 and the eight by 10 flower landscapes cost $20.

She has owned and operated Timeless Gifts in Blackfoot for the past two years. She is the third person in her extended family to create tinsel paintings, after her mother and grandmother. "It would be a lost art if I didn't do it," Booth said.

