Woman recovering from dog attack

On Monday, Sept. 25, three dogs attacked Selena Mlynek of Blackfoot, injuring her and killing her dog. She was injured after she stepped into her backyard to see what was going on.

Mlynek was transported to the the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls with multiple bites to her face and body.

Mlynek's daughter, Arianna, said, "My mother is recovering. It's is a long process; we're taking it day by day."

The police said, when the woman heard the onslaught, she attempted to save her pet and the dogs turned on her. The neighbor called police. Witness Harmony Jones said, "I do not know what started this incident I heard the dogs barking and squalling and then I heard a woman screaming and yelling: 'Stop, Stop' over and over again. Then she gave a painful scream and started yelling: 'Help, Help, Call the police."

The Jones and her husband, Nick, ran down the adjoining alley to get to Mlynek's home.

