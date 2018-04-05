Women talk business in Fort Hall

On thursday, over 200 women attended Idaho State University's (ISU) Women's Business Symposium, held at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall.

"This is the largest attendance to date for this event," said Ann Swanson of the Idaho Small Business Development Center at ISU's College of Business. Swanson was one of the organizers for the symposium. She has been involved with it since 2012.

Women attending the event began showing up as early 7:30 a.m. even though the starting time on the symposium fliers was listed as 8 a.m.

"This is my third year," said Kassy Holzheimer of the USDA Farm Agency. "I find it's really inspirational. It's cool learning new ideas every year."

Many of the repeat attendees mentioned the networking opportunities of the conference. "There are so many amazing businesswomen here to learn from," said Krystal Chandra of A&E Engineering of Pocatello. "I really like the networking that's available."

The back wall of the large meeting room was lined with vendor tables. Karly Olsen and Danielle Cooley of Pocatello's American Family Insurance manned one of those with a brochure for their business owner's insurance policies prominently displayed. The firm offers almost every kind of insurance except health.

"We come here every year and it's very worthwhile for us," Olsen said. "It's quarter after eight and we've already fielded one request for a quote."

Ann Swanson started the conference as women found their seats, carrying coffee, tea and the complementary light breakfast to the tables.

"Thank you for coming today," Swanson began. "It's great to see all these people today."

She outlined the services of the Small Business Development Center at ISU: "Our first service line is no-to-low cost training to any small business. Our second service line is that we provide one-to-one consulting to any small business woman…or man. And our third service line that we provide research. If you need market or business research, we can arrange business students to look at your need and we will mentor them as they complete the project. All of this is at little or no cost to the local small business community."

As Swanson spoke, the reasons that women listed for attending the symposium scrolled on the two large screens behind her. One woman wrote: "My boss made me come…no, just kidding! I'm here in hopes of networking and learning a lot about running a business."

Another wrote: "I'm here to have fun and be inspired by amazing women."

Women from many different fields were at the symposium, including a economic development specialist for a municipality, a farmer, administrators from an engineering firm, and several small business owners.

One attendee was Leah Tindore, a Fort Hall businesswoman who owns a local shop selling native american crafts. "I sell a lot of my own bead work and crafts from tribe members," said. "I'm here because someone suggested it. I'm really interested in the e-commerce sessions because I'm talking with a web designer next week to start selling crafts online."

The Symposium offered a selection of sessions, given two at a time throughout the day, with networking beaks and lunch in-between. They covered a variety of topics including business websites, Google adwords, Facebook marketing, time management, asking for a promotion and mentoring. The Symposium ended with networking, evaluations and a raffle.